Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,393,000 after purchasing an additional 774,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Eaton by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.91. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

