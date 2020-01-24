easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,570 at Canaccord Genuity

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Main First Bank upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,482.50 ($19.50). 1,038,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,432.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders purchased 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 in the last three months.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

