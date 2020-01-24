East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after acquiring an additional 817,822 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

