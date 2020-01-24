DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.99 ($62.77).

Shares of VNA opened at €50.68 ($58.93) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.09. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a 52-week high of €50.30 ($58.49). The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

