DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €40.60 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.57 ($40.20).

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €32.82 ($38.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 52 week high of €34.18 ($39.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

