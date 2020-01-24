Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

DUK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.08. 3,824,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,697. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

