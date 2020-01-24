DubaiCoin Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $310,480.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021955 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00021562 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006197 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

