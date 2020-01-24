Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.25 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.29.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$14.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.39 and a 12-month high of C$14.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

