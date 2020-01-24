DraftCoin Market Capitalization Hits $36,257.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $36,257.00 and $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

