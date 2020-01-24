DP Poland (LON:DPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DP Poland stock opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. DP Poland has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.53 ($0.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

