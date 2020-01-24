Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

