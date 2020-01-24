Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 88.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,786. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

