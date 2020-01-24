Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 72,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,339,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. 8,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,925. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $74.12 and a 12 month high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.