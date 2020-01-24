Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.83. 897,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.