Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.67 ($2.19).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

LON DC traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 146.10 ($1.92). 2,309,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. Dixons Carphone has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dixons Carphone’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

