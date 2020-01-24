Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Increased by Jolley Asset Management LLC

Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 846,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 203,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,211,774.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 699,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

