DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.45

Shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.45, with a volume of 2689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

DSCSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.70 million. DISCO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

