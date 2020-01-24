Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

