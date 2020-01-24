DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Down to $7.18

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.18. DHT shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 4,854,800 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DHT by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 854,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $3,439,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $3,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $3,251,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $2,099,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

