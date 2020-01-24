DEX Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. DEX has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $48,867.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.03274096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00125311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.