Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.81.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. 2,244,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after buying an additional 5,755,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after buying an additional 2,102,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Devon Energy by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 922,436 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $16,883,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.