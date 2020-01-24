Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.05. 48,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,987. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

