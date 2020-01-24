Dether (DTH) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Dether has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Dether has a total market capitalization of $165,814.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dether Token Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

