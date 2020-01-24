Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,135 shares during the period. Descartes Systems Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Descartes Systems Group worth $148,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 231,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. TD Securities increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.09.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

