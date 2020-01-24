Dent (DENT) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Dent has a market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $236,722.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Allbit, Lykke Exchange and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Coinrail, Allbit, Lykke Exchange, IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, WazirX, Cobinhood, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

