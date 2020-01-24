Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.09. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 11,942,700 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $536.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.