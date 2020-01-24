Denarius (D) Price Reaches $0.0832 on Major Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Denarius has a market capitalization of $586,609.00 and approximately $1,073.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,051,130 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.