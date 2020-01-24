Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

NYSE DE traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,286. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

