DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 7,891.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,021.67 ($105.52).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

LON:DCC traded down GBX 64 ($0.84) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,350 ($83.53). 145,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,493.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,789.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.91. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

