David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 134.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.