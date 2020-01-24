Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.37. The stock had a trading volume of 340,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,197. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

