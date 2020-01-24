Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.48. 2,153,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,987. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

