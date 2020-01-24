Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.78. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 2,879 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.