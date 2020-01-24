CyberMiles (CMT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Koinex, LBank and DragonEX. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00645410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007769 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Cobinhood, CoinBene, OKEx, Bibox, IDEX, BCEX, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Binance, Zebpay, DragonEX, IDCM and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

