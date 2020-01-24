CWM Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.89. 305,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,534. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.38 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

