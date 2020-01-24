CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $170.14. 103,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,286. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.11. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

