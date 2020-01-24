CWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 721,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Paychex by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 15,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,874 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $89.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.