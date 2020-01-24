CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

ADI stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.58. 1,950,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.53 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

