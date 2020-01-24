CWM Advisors LLC Buys 681 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

VRSK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.27. 29,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,362. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.24 and a 1-year high of $165.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

