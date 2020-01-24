CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 188.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

