CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

CVBF opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CVB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 194,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

