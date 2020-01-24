CUTcoin Trading Down 13.7% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $688.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 86,106,933 coins and its circulating supply is 82,106,933 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

