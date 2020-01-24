Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) Trading 22.2% Higher

Curaegis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CRGS) traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 24,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 51,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Curaegis Technologies alerts:

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CurAegis Technologies, Inc develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Curaegis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaegis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.