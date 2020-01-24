CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,530. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $109.58 and a 1 year high of $150.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

