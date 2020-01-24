Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.18 ($147.88).

Shares of SIE opened at €117.84 ($137.02) on Monday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of €117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.52.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

