Craneware (LON:CRW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of CRW stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,980 ($26.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,367.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,198.79. The stock has a market cap of $531.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00.

In other news, insider Will Whitehorn acquired 1,171 shares of Craneware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,550 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £29,860.50 ($39,279.79).

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

