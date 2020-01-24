Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $181.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $172.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KSU. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.71.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,673. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

