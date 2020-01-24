Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Envestnet makes up about 1.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Envestnet worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Envestnet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $2,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,368 shares of company stock worth $15,644,340 in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.55. 2,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

