Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $9.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.70. 2,168,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.94. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

