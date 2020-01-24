Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 150.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 787.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $169.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,332. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.49 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

